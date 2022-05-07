Update v0.19.2

Version v0.19.2 is now live with some new content and fixes. This month we will also have another big update soon and this week we achieved an amazing Milestone: 2000 members in our Discord community. THANK YOU!
News
- New building move mode: some buildings are now able to move, after you build it. Usually props like chairs, tables, workbench and more. To move, default key is ‘G’, press it near objects that has an Icon indicating that you can move, when you get near.
# Fixes
- Fixed major bug where some props were missing for new games starting from v0.19.0;
- Fixed remap key language texts (working with other languages now);
- Fixed translation texts for key remapping;
- Fixed combat bonus per skill not working;
Stay tuned.
Cheers.
