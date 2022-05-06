This is a rather big update, featuring both bug fixes and improvements:
Easy Mode:
- easy mode now enables animation cancelling for all attacks with a dash
- easy mode now gives player higher Poise by default
- easy mode now heals users fully on leveling up
- you can enable easy mode in Settings/Accessibility
Movement:
- movement diagonally across platforms is now easier
- when moving against a wall, player tries to navigate around on its own, instead of standing still
Audio:
- problem with some users being unable to hear audio should be fixed - we updated the FMOD version
Dashing:
- dash is no longer a teleport, dash has an animation and time
- dash is longer
- dash has a trail
- player is invincible during dash
Various:
- it is possible to deflect exploding balls from magicians with parry if hit before the ball 'lands'
- fixed First City issue where there would be no Crossroads and therefore no Emmet/Boss on some runs:
now the game always generates the crossroads, unless you have Shortcuts mod equipped. If your save was in the affected seed, and in the tile that now gets replaced you will be snapped to closest available tile.
- Gwen arena now has a poison cloud, hinting at players they should fight her at the platforms, not climb up the stairs
- fixed issues where exploding enemies could hurt player multiple times, if their explosions overlapped
- further fixes for mages who can freeze platforms
- player is invincible during executions
- Korean should no longer use a mix of serif and sans-serif fonts
- map in UI should be sized to better fit the UI and no longer overflow
- can now navigate the inventory with the D-pad on gamepad, and holding the navigation buttons on keyboard or gamepad will now continually navigate like in other menus
- preventing items spawned by the shop in first city from moving into a spot unreachable by the player
- fixed player getting stuck in charging attack animation
- improved performance in Opulent Sanctum
- fixed elemental effects not stopping on faraway enemies
- should fixed bug where final boss could sometimes escape after death, preventing final credits - if save was created after the death of the boss and save was stuck, save now correctly renders final credits
- fixed strange behavior in final boss lightning bolts
- successful Escape now rewards player with a lot of Knowledge
Changed files in this update