Wildcat Gun Machine update for 6 May 2022

Hotfix: fixed a bug with the lasers in the game

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.006a fixed a bug where the players laser weapons and the act 3 eyeball enemy were having inconsistant collision detection.

Any other feedback or bug reporting is appreciated in the Discord channel.

https://discord.com/invite/DJWMdE4

