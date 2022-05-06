This update aims to fix the UI 'fire button' and 'weapon select button' which are for mobile devices and not for PC/Mac, but were shown by mistake.
The screen shown by pressing the Cog button was also showing the mobile version rather than the PC/Mac version.
Scapegoat update for 6 May 2022
Minor UI elements fix
Changed depots in macversion branch