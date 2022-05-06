Update - Customizations and Free Pause Camera

Character Customization is now possible on Character Selection.
A neat little feature was added: you can now free the camera when the game is paused and view the freeze-frame at any angle (and yes, I'm looking into being able to rewind the fight too :))
Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.05.06
FIX:
- Fixed regression when character could still move a bit while Paused
- Fixed regression with Hit registering was delayed by 1 frame
- Fixed bug where old damage matrix window could still be turned on in Character Selection Menu
- Dodge audio effects now react to Audio Effects volume slider
- Fixed Marie's conflicting IK when thrusting through opponent's body
- Fixed Kalksten conflicting IK when thrusting through opponent's body
- Fixed Isabella conflicting IK when thrusting through opponent's body
- Fixed Zera conflicting IK when thrusting through opponent's body
- Fixed Laszlo's special moves bug where whiffs did not take additional Stamina
- Fixed Marie's rapier not dealing damage with the top 10cm of the blade when cutting
- Fixed Kalkstein and Laszlo tip damage effector being too small
- Fixed Isabella's sword mass influencing her active ragdoll too much
- Fixed wrong Barabasz reaction to Alexander's grab
- Fixed black screen when you pressed "back" or "esc" on level selection screen
TWEAK:
- longsword clash sounds tweaks (wip)
- much narrower blade collision detection areas (should be more precise where it detects a hit, but, therefore blocking is less forgiving)
- swords mass and inertia balancing against each other pass
- Watchtower arena lighting tweaks
- Great Steppe arena lighting tweaks
- shorter time for defending grabs
- limited maximum velocity of physics simulated bodies to stabilize blades after collisions
- HEMA Gear is now available only when you choose HEMA weapons. It is unavailable for sharp or wooden singlesticks.
NEW:
- Customization is now part of the Character Selection Menu (WIP - not all characters have customizations yet, but the system is in place)
- Alexander: new custom clothes and HEMA gear
- You can now move the camera when the game is Paused to take screenshots! :)
- Alexander: Moves list
Notes:
- Not all characters have customizations. The system is now in place, but I need time to make enough skins (both historical and HEMA) for all characters
