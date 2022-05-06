 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Hellish Quart update for 6 May 2022

Update - Customizations and Free Pause Camera

Share · View all patches · Build 8693282 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Character Customization is now possible on Character Selection.

A neat little feature was added: you can now free the camera when the game is paused and view the freeze-frame at any angle (and yes, I'm looking into being able to rewind the fight too :))

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.05.06

FIX:

  • Fixed regression when character could still move a bit while Paused
  • Fixed regression with Hit registering was delayed by 1 frame
  • Fixed bug where old damage matrix window could still be turned on in Character Selection Menu
  • Dodge audio effects now react to Audio Effects volume slider
  • Fixed Marie's conflicting IK when thrusting through opponent's body
  • Fixed Kalksten conflicting IK when thrusting through opponent's body
  • Fixed Isabella conflicting IK when thrusting through opponent's body
  • Fixed Zera conflicting IK when thrusting through opponent's body
  • Fixed Laszlo's special moves bug where whiffs did not take additional Stamina
  • Fixed Marie's rapier not dealing damage with the top 10cm of the blade when cutting
  • Fixed Kalkstein and Laszlo tip damage effector being too small
  • Fixed Isabella's sword mass influencing her active ragdoll too much
  • Fixed wrong Barabasz reaction to Alexander's grab
  • Fixed black screen when you pressed "back" or "esc" on level selection screen

TWEAK:

  • longsword clash sounds tweaks (wip)
  • much narrower blade collision detection areas (should be more precise where it detects a hit, but, therefore blocking is less forgiving)
  • swords mass and inertia balancing against each other pass
  • Watchtower arena lighting tweaks
  • Great Steppe arena lighting tweaks
  • shorter time for defending grabs
  • limited maximum velocity of physics simulated bodies to stabilize blades after collisions
  • HEMA Gear is now available only when you choose HEMA weapons. It is unavailable for sharp or wooden singlesticks.

NEW:

  • Customization is now part of the Character Selection Menu (WIP - not all characters have customizations yet, but the system is in place)
  • Alexander: new custom clothes and HEMA gear
  • You can now move the camera when the game is Paused to take screenshots! :)
  • Alexander: Moves list

Notes:

  • Not all characters have customizations. The system is now in place, but I need time to make enough skins (both historical and HEMA) for all characters

Changed files in this update

Hellish Quart Content Depot 1000361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.