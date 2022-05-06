 Skip to content

Dark Quest: Board Game update for 6 May 2022

* Version 0.52 *

Version 0.52 · Build 8693073

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Monsters now have a card that shows what is their strategy
  • Attack cards now have a yellow frame
  • Updated tooltips around to make it more clear how cards benefit from equipment and buffs
  • Fixed a bug with first strike rune not working as intended
  • Status icons that appear overhead now also appear on the top right of each card.
  • Fixed an issue with the dice that could disappear when you had 2 dice events in a sequence
  • Double damage potion now has an overhead icon when its active

Windows Depot 1185491
