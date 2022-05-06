- Monsters now have a card that shows what is their strategy
- Attack cards now have a yellow frame
- Updated tooltips around to make it more clear how cards benefit from equipment and buffs
- Fixed a bug with first strike rune not working as intended
- Status icons that appear overhead now also appear on the top right of each card.
- Fixed an issue with the dice that could disappear when you had 2 dice events in a sequence
- Double damage potion now has an overhead icon when its active
Dark Quest: Board Game update for 6 May 2022
* Version 0.52 *
Patchnotes via Steam Community
