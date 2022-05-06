 Skip to content

Fidget Spinner RPG update for 6 May 2022

Early Access v1.0.4 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8693042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch v1.0.4 is out now!
Here's the changes:

  • Capped max queue size to 250 (was 750 originally)... Performance was suffering greatly when the queue got to be too high, and with automation mode when you get to that point in the game, I feel like you don't need a queue size that high. Any queue size up to 250 will be the same as it was previously.
  • Money can buy you anything talent reduced from +1 stat point per 100,000 gold to +1 stat point per 1,000,000 gold.
  • Added some more performance optimizations, most significantly to text update rate limiting.
  • Fixed a few typos here and there.
