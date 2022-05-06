 Skip to content

The Colorful Creature update for 6 May 2022

TCC Beta 1.8.7.2 (Patch 2)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated text render to the most recent version, which previously caused a crash when leaving level editor

Changed files in this update

Depot 1651681
  • Loading history…
Depot 1651682
  • Loading history…
