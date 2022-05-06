Misc update

Version 0.5550920331
🎯 [UI] The DPS and hull in the tooltip section of drones summoned by item events now include the drone bonuses in the character information sheet.
🎯 [Balance] The hull and damage of event-based summoned drones have been reduced to compensate for the fact that these now inherit the drone bonuses from the character information sheet.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a crash bug related to evaluation of the Continuum Transmuter recipe introduced by version 0.555092033.
Changed files in this update