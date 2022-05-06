 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 6 May 2022

Beta 4 Patch (Beta 4.3.0)

Here's another patch for the recent Beta content update.

New content/features

  • Added the motion blur post effect (ultra global quality)

Improvements

  • Optimized mission generation and execution phase resolution
  • Tweaked the scoring computation (mainly lowered impact of time)
  • Improved the game over screen score details UI
  • Increased the ambiant occlusion effect intensity

Fixes

  • Fixed the mission editor not loading properly
  • Fixed some NPC spawn zones not generating any NPC
  • Fixed some double doors being passable by walking between them
  • Fixed replay shots not being saved if all the shots have been removed
  • Fixed grenade explosion not emitting any light if the lighting setting is off

NB: this patch has also been applied to the demo and the prologue versions ;)

Changed files in this update

