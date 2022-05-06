Beta 4 Patch (Beta 4.3.0)

Here's another patch for the recent Beta content update.
New content/features
- Added the motion blur post effect (ultra global quality)
Improvements
- Optimized mission generation and execution phase resolution
- Tweaked the scoring computation (mainly lowered impact of time)
- Improved the game over screen score details UI
- Increased the ambiant occlusion effect intensity
Fixes
- Fixed the mission editor not loading properly
- Fixed some NPC spawn zones not generating any NPC
- Fixed some double doors being passable by walking between them
- Fixed replay shots not being saved if all the shots have been removed
- Fixed grenade explosion not emitting any light if the lighting setting is off
NB: this patch has also been applied to the demo and the prologue versions ;)
Changed files in this update