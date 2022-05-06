Version 0.9.1 has been released.

-
New reports menu! View total armies, castles, gold and overall might
New unit: Brave Man Lord guards Level 3 neutral castles
If enemy moves near your castle, camera will move to that location
New army portraits added
Game balances:
All factions have updated strengths and upkeep costs to various unit(s)
Monsters are stronger!
No more unit build cost. Easier to track GP gain/loss per turn.
Barbarians bonus: Allies & Heroes appear 20% faster
Ruin searches:
** Better odds of powerful Heroes winning against weaker monsters
Min/Max injured turns reduced to 1/4 (from 2/5)
Bug fixes:
Fixed game-crash bug in Tutorial if you attacked before a help box appeared (thanks Eusebiu!)
Fixed game-crash bug when you had no Heroes and were trying to view the Hero Inventory window
Hero's (equipped) item bonuses wouldn't take effect on load game
Oversized strength bonus was not taking effect in battles
Bug fixes (minor):
Expenses info wouldn't update right away after an army was killed (or disbanded)
Attack cursor can now appear over enemy after unit's movement finishes
Now shows correct total GP on castle reconstitute window
When monsters take over and razed a castle, correct razed castle icon shows
