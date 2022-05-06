 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Telestians update for 6 May 2022

Version 0.9.1 has been released.

Share · View all patches · Build 8692856 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New reports menu! View total armies, castles, gold and overall might

  • New unit: Brave Man Lord guards Level 3 neutral castles

  • If enemy moves near your castle, camera will move to that location

  • New army portraits added

  • Game balances:
    All factions have updated strengths and upkeep costs to various unit(s)
     Monsters are stronger!
    No more unit build cost. Easier to track GP gain/loss per turn.
     Barbarians bonus: Allies & Heroes appear 20% faster
    Ruin searches:
    ** Better odds of powerful Heroes winning against weaker monsters
     Min/Max injured turns reduced to 1/4 (from 2/5)

  • Bug fixes:
    Fixed game-crash bug in Tutorial if you attacked before a help box appeared (thanks Eusebiu!)
     Fixed game-crash bug when you had no Heroes and were trying to view the Hero Inventory window
    Hero's (equipped) item bonuses wouldn't take effect on load game
     Oversized strength bonus was not taking effect in battles

  • Bug fixes (minor):
    Expenses info wouldn't update right away after an army was killed (or disbanded)
     Attack cursor can now appear over enemy after unit's movement finishes
    Now shows correct total GP on castle reconstitute window
     When monsters take over and razed a castle, correct razed castle icon shows

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.