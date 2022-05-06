 Skip to content

Infindustry update for 6 May 2022

Version 1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 8692617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Replaced old tutorial with a new one. This will be active after the update but you can disable it in Settings if you do not want to see the tutorial.
  • Increased the distance at which objects can be selected. This will allow issuing commands while zoomed-out fully.
  • Medicine, Rails and Animal Husbandry research are now easier to unlock.
  • The research panel now sorts entries relative to their unlock cost. This should make it easier to quickly see what can be unlocked next. It is still advised to carefully choose and only unlock what you need or plan on using next.
  • The Info/Recipes panel has a better default sort order now.
  • Certain panels can now be pinned to prevent closing via the Esc key.
  • Various other improvements to the interface and tooltips/notes.

