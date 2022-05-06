New Update

Report issues and help support the game by Joining the CITY WARS: TOKYO REIGN DISCORD.
NEW BUILD
V0.2.2
REV 34336
- (FIX) Bugged Dilemma that reduced all enemy ranks (frozen card on-screen) has been removed.
- (FIX) Wrong DAM/DMG text showing for procurement case.
- (FIX) Buying economy from the trader path wasn't doing the "Business is Booming" achievement check.
- (FIX) Duration lights on gun panel showing as green instead of their default 'off' colour (see TIME BREAKER gun).
- (FIX) Card could go missing from your deck editor (corrupting your card/deck data).
- (FIX) Deck data could get corrupted if you accessed the help menu from with deck manager screen.
- (FIX) Rebound damage (poison) no longer causes both players to die at the same time (if both have 0 health). The attack block DMG takes priority over Rebound DMG.
- (FIX) Rebound damage (poison) no longer triggers at exactly the same time as attack block damage. Hopefully avoiding some odd value conflicts and freezes.
- (FIX) Rebound damage (poison) no longer freezes the game when an enemy dies because of it.
- (FIX) UNSHIELDABLE GAMMA no longer locks the game when played.
- (FIX) WELDING BOMBS now able to fix the first gap on the Battle Track.
- (FIX) TACTICAL KICKBACK card now works correctly (attach to any buffed attack to trigger it).
- (FIX) LOW BLOW now takes into account buffed values when calculating outcome.
- (FIX) Player's game stats now save correctly and show correct score/runs.
- (FIX) Turrets can no longer be set to 0 health via Enemy District Stat.
- (FIX) Tab icon replaced with Left Mouse during Advanced Card Tutorial (detailing info pop-up).
- (FIX) B button fixed on HQ footer (now switches to correct icon).
- (FEEDBACK) Large 'Edit' button added to deck manager.
- (FEEDBACK) Pink SUPPORT cards now use a PARACHUTE icon instead of a shield.
- (FEEDBACK) Green UTILITY cards now use a WRENCH icon instead of a parachute.
- (FEEDBACK) Unique info pop-up boxes created for all 5 card types (and Criticals), helping to draw attention to the different card types via highlighting them.
