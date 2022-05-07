 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Nyaaaanvy update for 7 May 2022

Patch note 0.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8692540 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New game mode "Casual Match" added to online mode
Fixed network-related problems.
Other minor changes and bug fixes

If the number in the upper right corner of the title is 0.1.2, please re-launch Steam and update.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.