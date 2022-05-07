Patch note 0.1.4

New game mode "Casual Match" added to online mode
Fixed network-related problems.
Other minor changes and bug fixes
If the number in the upper right corner of the title is 0.1.2, please re-launch Steam and update.
Changed files in this update