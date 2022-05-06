 Skip to content

Stargate: Timekeepers update for 6 May 2022

Home of Wargamers 2022: Schedule announcement

Patchnotes via Steam Community
May 10th has almost arrived, and we are ready to share the Event Schedule with you all.

Join us on www.twitch.tv/slitherinetv from 14 pm BST, and prepare to discover many interesting things!

#HOWlive2022

