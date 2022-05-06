v.1.8.6 (May 6, 2022)
- Added: Toggle Lights On/Off. Go to Scene Panel, and select from the Light menu. This will disable/enable all the lights in the scene (they can still be selected and edited though).
- Added: Settings to customize the color and opacity level of selected faces in Active Edit mode. Go to Edit > Settings > Edit Mode, to select the color and opacity.
- Improved: Improved the color palette importer to handle some palettes that might use different formatting.
- Fixed: The Combine Instances action would fail to handle unselected nested instances. This might also fix related issues causing instances to change position.
- Fixed: Edge highlight would become very thick if the window was very small when quiting the program or creating a new scene.
- Fixed: When setting the Camera's Up Vector, the Skybox and Viewcube would be oriented incorrectly.
