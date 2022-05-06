Ironing out the launch bugs (1.2)

So far as launches go Dere-chat has been shockingly smooth.. Still there were a few minor bugs that have been fixed in this update. Thanks again to everyone who reported bugs over on our discord, you have been a huge help 💖

Things this update fixes:

Startup sound too high (I'm embarrassed how long this took me T^T)

End-cutscene dialogue button freezes end-cutscene.

Fix hotbar icon (was Unity default)

Removed dev dialogue helper (numbers in bottom right of text box)

Some minor spelling errors

Wifu button doesn't appear when Fox skin unlocks

As for what's up next it's of course the linux build for the loveable penguins out there looking for some chill time with Dere-chan 🐧💖

Also thinking a "reset factory settings" button might be a good idea.. Though the moral implications of just "resetting" a true sentient artificial intelligence are.. maybe I'll need to add a little something to the bot arc for that..🤖💔