WEEKLY RELEASE 0.18

2022-05-06 - First content release for early access
We have been listening to the feedback you guys gave us. You felt that there was a dominant strategy, to fix this we rebalanced some of the responses to avoid that one response feels superior. More balancing will come in the future as well. Some felt that the game does not reveal its strategy, to improve on this we made a how-to-play video that you can watch from the main menu.
NEW
-
Speech balloons, the characters are now talking about what is happening, it is something we will keep developing over time
-
Art - Response 'Ambush' picture
-
Art - Response 'Relocate' picture
-
Art - Response 'A chance to Heal' picture
-
How-to-play video in the main menu
CHANGE
-
UI - removed 'depth' from in text icons, to make them easier to read
-
'Made by Roosterlandia' is now written over the credit pictures
-
'EARLY ACCESS' label on the menu screen
-
removed 'dead' icons from response effects
-
replaced the use of '/' with 'for each' in response requirements and effect for better clarity
-
removed green borders from character facets
BALANCING
-
Nerfed 'Assassinate'
-
Nerfed 'Ponder'
-
Buffed 'Do Nothing'
-
Nerfed 'Melee Brawl' (if failing to kill enemy, only)
-
Buffed 'Misdirect'
Changed files in this update