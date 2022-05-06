 Skip to content

Temple Of Snek update for 6 May 2022

a post-Pachamama patch

Just slipping in a quick patch following the massive content splat that was the Pachamama update.

Version 0.3.7 addresses these issues:

  • Fixed a potential softlock in Old Garden Camp, where if you reload at just the wrong time, the priestess could forget that she's supposed to be helping you.
  • Fixed a potential softlock near Collapsed Stairs, where you could trap yourself if you went back indoors and then used up your saves.
  • Improved the camera set-up in a secret area with a "2" in its name.
  • Snek-proofed a different secret area.
  • Future-proofed a future secret area.
  • Removed some unnecessary checkpoints that risked using up your saves.
  • Changed the way that save games are updated from Coatlicue versions to Pachamama versions, to ensure the update will only happen once.
  • The animated logo on the title screen will now only play on Windows, rather than glitching out on Proton.

Speaking of Proton - Temple of Snek runs just fine in Proton on Linux or on Steam Deck, if you have one. For now you'll need to select Proton version 6.3-8 in the game's properties in the library.

