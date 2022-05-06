Big update #2 available now!

Hello!
The big update is out now!
What has been added to the game:
- New traps
- New biomes
- New rare rooms
- New fatal rooms
- Added some traps from Half dead 2
- Fix UI bugs
- Minor character animation improvements
- Fixed bug with synchronization of opening traps.
- Performance improvement
Please write your wishes and leave comments in the discussions!
Stay tuned for news and updates on the Half dead 3 game page.
Follow us on:
Website: http://www.halfdead2.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HALFDEAD_3
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/halfdead3
Discord: https://discord.gg/uHT7NBs
Thank you all,
Room710Games team.
Changed files in this update