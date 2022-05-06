 Skip to content

HALF DEAD 3 update for 6 May 2022

Big update #2 available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8692261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

The big update is out now!

What has been added to the game:

  • New traps
  • New biomes
  • New rare rooms
  • New fatal rooms
  • Added some traps from Half dead 2
  • Fix UI bugs
  • Minor character animation improvements
  • Fixed bug with synchronization of opening traps.
  • Performance improvement

Please write your wishes and leave comments in the discussions!

Stay tuned for news and updates on the Half dead 3 game page.

Follow us on:

Website: http://www.halfdead2.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HALFDEAD_3
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/halfdead3
Discord: https://discord.gg/uHT7NBs

Thank you all,
Room710Games team.

