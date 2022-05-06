 Skip to content

Heliotropism update for 6 May 2022

Updata 1.6

Team Thoughts

We were planning to introduce some out-of-game progression to this patch, but we didn't foresee the new menu taking so long to implement.
Additions

New Menu

  • Here to pave the road for what is to come

10 New Mutations

  • More about them in the detailed patch notes

5 New Steam Achievements

  • For obtaining all 110 mutations and winning the first 4 years without mutations
