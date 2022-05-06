 Skip to content

King Arthur: Knight's Tale update for 6 May 2022

Hotfix for Knight's Tale - v1.0.5 | May 6

Last edited by Wendy

Updates to King Arthur: Knight's Tale have been released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.

Patch v1.0.5

Fixed bugs

  • Fixed an issue where after saving your gameplay, the game could not detect the save files in the Documents folder

  • Implemented a new setting in the Options under the Graphics tab called 'Precise GPU Shadows'. The setting enabled can improve the shadows in the game

    • Developer comment: When disabled, this setting can tremendously improve the general experience for players who ran into frequent crashes in Knight's Tale, especially those who have an AMD Radeon card

