Hotfix for Knight's Tale - v1.0.5 | May 6

Updates to King Arthur: Knight's Tale have been released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.
Patch v1.0.5
Fixed bugs
-
Fixed an issue where after saving your gameplay, the game could not detect the save files in the Documents folder
-
Implemented a new setting in the Options under the Graphics tab called 'Precise GPU Shadows'. The setting enabled can improve the shadows in the game
- Developer comment: When disabled, this setting can tremendously improve the general experience for players who ran into frequent crashes in Knight's Tale, especially those who have an AMD Radeon card
Changed files in this update