TVG (The Vox Games). Journey update for 6 May 2022

fixes-060522

Share · View all patches · Build 8691827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-added menu buttons to change game video settings. Resolution and quality. Lower end computers should be able to get more FPS now.

