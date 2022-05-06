-added menu buttons to change game video settings. Resolution and quality. Lower end computers should be able to get more FPS now.
TVG (The Vox Games). Journey update for 6 May 2022
fixes-060522
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-added menu buttons to change game video settings. Resolution and quality. Lower end computers should be able to get more FPS now.
