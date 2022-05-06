 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Minesweeper Ultimate update for 6 May 2022

1.0.7 - Turkish and Traditional Chinese localisation.

Share · View all patches · Build 8691796 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've just added Turkish and Traditional Chinese language support to Minesweeper Ultimate.

I have also fixed some small layout bugs which had longer text strings go off the bounds of the game window.

Let's play!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.