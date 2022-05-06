Roboquest - News for the Rogue'n'Roll Update

Hello Guardians!

We’re back with another news to continue keeping you in touch about the 0.9.0 update and the improvement of its systems.

To kick things off, we need to tell you a bit about what delaying the Rogue’n’Roll update means for our development schedule.

As you might expect, we have designers, artists and programmers in our team. Updating the systems mostly requires work from designers and programmers. But our artists need to continue working on the game if we don’t want to delay what we planned for the 0.10.0 (the follow-up of the Rogue’n’Roll update).

That means that we had to come up with a plan that would allow us to both fix the 0.9.0 issues while continuing to work on the 0.10.0 version of the game.

So we spent the week figuring out solutions. And one thing we realized is that we’d rather ‘making great systems’ rather than ‘fixing wrong systems’. In the end, it will always be better for Roboquest and for your gameplay experience if we come up with a system that works rather than fixing a system which doesn’t.

That means we will take more time than initially planned to rework the three points we mentioned in our previous news: level-up, build planification and class uniqueness.

In order to do that, here’s where we’re at right now:

• Selecting perks when leveling-up

• Increasing the number of class-specific perks

• Bringing back perk upgrades for class-specific perks

• Keeping neutral perks but alternating between class, neutral and upgrade perk selection

These changes should ensure that going for a specific build is possible while increasing the uniqueness of each class through their perks and upgrades. The level-up should also feel like it did before our system rework (and yes, it might go against the combat flow but nothing prevents the players from waiting until the end of the combat to choose their perks).

Like we said previously, our art team is continuing to work on the game while the designers and programmers are implementing those new systems. That means that some of the content that we initially planned for the 0.10.0 will be contained in the Rogue’n’Roll update (0.9.0).

Now regarding the playtest, we initially wanted to let it live and directly inject the system ‘fixes’ into it but considering we’re aiming for deeper changes than just ‘hotfixing’ and considering it's slowing down the rest of our production we will shut it down by Monday (05/09). Not doing it would eventually make you wait longer for all other game updates after the Rogue’n’Roll one, that’s why we felt like it was the right decision in the middle to long term, even if it means making you wait longer for the 0.9.0.

And that's about it, we don't have any ETA for all of that and we know some of you might be eager to get their hands on it. But we need to take the required amount of time to make the right decisions and to implement things in the better way, not just the less-worst one.

We'll be back with more news, incoming addition showcase and like usual, we'll be avidly following your comments and feedback.

Thank you all for your dedication and patience and happy robot smashing!