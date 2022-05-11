Equipment Rebalance Tier Changes & Poll 76 | Weekly Game Update (May 11th)

This week we’re talking Equipment Rebalancing, Poll 76 Changes, and all the latest RuneScape Kingdoms news. Plus, keep reading for an exciting announcement regarding the Jagex Launcher…

Equipment Rebalance: Tier Changes

As per this newspost, we’ve been adjusting required skills for certain weapons!

The only change since we last discussed this back in December is a small one to the Scythe of Vitur. We’ve made this item a hybrid weapon requiring 80 Attack and 90 Strength, as opposed to the even 85 Attack and Strength we proposed last time. Our reasoning is that this will allow pures to use the Scythe in exchange for one more combat level, alongside the other new tier 80 weapons.

Here’s a reminder of what we’re changing:

Ghrazi Rapier