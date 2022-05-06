 Skip to content

Jitsu Squad update for 6 May 2022

Bug fixes and balance improvements!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for supporting and playing Jitsu Squad. We really appreciate the warm reception on Steam. We wish to continue to update the game and make Jitsu Squad even better for the player. We have more improvements planned for the future so stay tuned!

Bug Fixes

  • Game not advancing because Brimstone or Grimstone going offscreen when tagging out.
  • Memory allocation failed.
  • Aros walking in the air after getting hit while in the Nuada charge attack.

Balancing

  • Origami fight has been tweaked to be less overwhelming and more readable.
  • Reduced armour and health of the Brimstone.

Polish

  • Added some more visual polish to stages and enemies.

We also have a great favour to ask the Jitsu Squad community: For our visibility to improve on Steam, we need more reviews, we need your voices!
Let the world know that you want more games like this & we'll keep making them!
Thank you so much for your support.

Tanuki Creative Studio

