Patch 1.11.11 "Barbarossa"
Checksum: 8e75
Balance:
- Adjusted the ship refitting cost calculation. The base cost is now a percentage of the hull cost, and the cost for any module changes are added on top of that. The same is true for tanks.
- Removed path connecting advanced light tank chassis to modern tank chassis research
Stability & Performance:
- Fixed rare OOS happening when players joined an MP game after playing a different game
Modding:
- Hot-reloading AI strategy plans will not crash the game.
Database:
- Changed the starting British Motorized Division template to use motorized - sorry, motorised - recon
- Added some bypass conditions to Czech focuses
- Unlocked fuel tank module for French cruiser submarines
Bugfix:
- Only display the ship refitting speed and cost modifiers when MtG is active.
- Added Bypass to "Demmand Lithuanian Annexation" if Poland already controls all Lithuanian states except for Memel
- Fixed units being unable to convert a move order to a retreat order when attacked
- Fixed CTD that could happen during railway gun positioning.
