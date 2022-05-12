 Skip to content

Hearts of Iron IV update for 12 May 2022

Patch 1.11.11 "Barbarossa"

Checksum: 8e75

Balance:

  • Adjusted the ship refitting cost calculation. The base cost is now a percentage of the hull cost, and the cost for any module changes are added on top of that. The same is true for tanks.
  • Removed path connecting advanced light tank chassis to modern tank chassis research

Stability & Performance:

  • Fixed rare OOS happening when players joined an MP game after playing a different game

Modding:

  • Hot-reloading AI strategy plans will not crash the game.

Database:

  • Changed the starting British Motorized Division template to use motorized - sorry, motorised - recon
  • Added some bypass conditions to Czech focuses
  • Unlocked fuel tank module for French cruiser submarines

Bugfix:

  • Only display the ship refitting speed and cost modifiers when MtG is active.
  • Added Bypass to "Demmand Lithuanian Annexation" if Poland already controls all Lithuanian states except for Memel
  • Fixed units being unable to convert a move order to a retreat order when attacked
  • Fixed CTD that could happen during railway gun positioning.

