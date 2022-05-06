Update 0.31.1

Gameplay
- Inventory is now disabled in the Prologue.
- Reduced the fish disappearance timer.
- Clubs are no longer tied to any classes.
- Changed the list of items dropped from vases.
- The Mystic Cube rewards switch in favour of the Frozen Flame.
- Changed the secret chest reward list.
- Changed the fuel type for Big Torches and Lanterns.
- While building, the roof is only required for the workstations.
- Changed the energy requirements for heavy attacks.
- Increased the energy decay speed, fixed the way it’s displayed in the UI.
- All abilities become available after unlocking the respective class.
- Changed the Skull Hunter’s Idol requirements.
- Increased the straw roof module stability.
- Runic stone hint activates at the same moment as the Ritual.
- Changed the ability placement in the Ability Tree.
- The “Flight” skill can be activated after two seconds of falling.
Map
- Changed the markers’ color on the map.
- The Sanctuary icon became brighter.
- Added a new foragin resource - “tree beetle”.
- Removed monsters from the Titan Bastion.
- Changed the Mithra’s position in the Sanctuary.
- The markers’ size now depends on the map zooming.
- Updated the windmill visuals.
UI
- Updated the visuals for class circles in the Ability Tree.
- Player markers now display in the middle of the compass.
- Added the “Blueprint” to the name of purchasable blueprints.
Other
- Changed the Construction Core barrier visuals.
- Screen now goes dark during teleportation.
- Server settings no longer pop up in chat when joining the server.
Fixed
- Stations can now be properly placed on house foundation.
- Enemies will no longer stay idle in the Prologue.
- Big monsters’ healthbar no longer covers the Rituals’ UI.
- Fixed the shooting range Ritual on one of the small islands.
- Fixed some texts and inscriptions.
- Fixed the female model’s cloth set.
- Damage notifications are now properly displayed during online play.
- Fixed straw roof collision issues.
- Quest markers now properly disappear after opening the coin chest during the Bard’s questline.
- Fixed old save file issues with the Ability Tree.
- Some trees used to disappear a bit too early from the draw distance.
- Some dialogue lines were not playing out.
- Fixed the issue with the construction core teleportation forcing you to move around a bit before being able to actually move.
- Fixed dialogue indicator not disappearing after being exhausted.
- Attributes now properly change upon switching the equipment.
- Fixed the colour indication of the equipment positive effects.
