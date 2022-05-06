 Skip to content

Frozen Flame update for 6 May 2022

Update 0.31.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Inventory is now disabled in the Prologue.
  • Reduced the fish disappearance timer.
  • Clubs are no longer tied to any classes.
  • Changed the list of items dropped from vases.
  • The Mystic Cube rewards switch in favour of the Frozen Flame.
  • Changed the secret chest reward list.
  • Changed the fuel type for Big Torches and Lanterns.
  • While building, the roof is only required for the workstations.
  • Changed the energy requirements for heavy attacks.
  • Increased the energy decay speed, fixed the way it’s displayed in the UI.
  • All abilities become available after unlocking the respective class.
  • Changed the Skull Hunter’s Idol requirements.
  • Increased the straw roof module stability.
  • Runic stone hint activates at the same moment as the Ritual.
  • Changed the ability placement in the Ability Tree.
  • The “Flight” skill can be activated after two seconds of falling.

Map

  • Changed the markers’ color on the map.
  • The Sanctuary icon became brighter.
  • Added a new foragin resource - “tree beetle”.
  • Removed monsters from the Titan Bastion.
  • Changed the Mithra’s position in the Sanctuary.
  • The markers’ size now depends on the map zooming.
  • Updated the windmill visuals.

UI

  • Updated the visuals for class circles in the Ability Tree.
  • Player markers now display in the middle of the compass.
  • Added the “Blueprint” to the name of purchasable blueprints.

Other

  • Changed the Construction Core barrier visuals.
  • Screen now goes dark during teleportation.
  • Server settings no longer pop up in chat when joining the server.

Fixed

  • Stations can now be properly placed on house foundation.
  • Enemies will no longer stay idle in the Prologue.
  • Big monsters’ healthbar no longer covers the Rituals’ UI.
  • Fixed the shooting range Ritual on one of the small islands.
  • Fixed some texts and inscriptions.
  • Fixed the female model’s cloth set.
  • Damage notifications are now properly displayed during online play.
  • Fixed straw roof collision issues.
  • Quest markers now properly disappear after opening the coin chest during the Bard’s questline.
  • Fixed old save file issues with the Ability Tree.
  • Some trees used to disappear a bit too early from the draw distance.
  • Some dialogue lines were not playing out.
  • Fixed the issue with the construction core teleportation forcing you to move around a bit before being able to actually move.
  • Fixed dialogue indicator not disappearing after being exhausted.
  • Attributes now properly change upon switching the equipment.
  • Fixed the colour indication of the equipment positive effects.

