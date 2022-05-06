The brightness is a lot better now !

Hey guys,
This patch concerns the lighting and brightness. There won't be as many shadows as it used to, and you can see way more clearly from now on. I hope it helps a lot !
Have a nice day cleaning !
Changed files in this update