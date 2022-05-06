 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

The Cleaner update for 6 May 2022

The brightness is a lot better now !

Share · View all patches · Build 8690607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

This patch concerns the lighting and brightness. There won't be as many shadows as it used to, and you can see way more clearly from now on. I hope it helps a lot !

Have a nice day cleaning !

Changed files in this update

The Cleaner Content Depot 1389021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.