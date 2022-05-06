Version 0506.22 updated

<UPDATE>
- Description of Retreat : Strategy glyph has been improved.
- Problem that the figures of Shadow Claw Uniform relic was displayed 0 has been corrected.
- Problem of in the statistics popup showing wrong the total damage and the damage received has been corrected.
- Problem of not triggering Blind Dust and Feather Necklace relics due to Werewolfs' Evasion Maneuver has been fixed.
- Description of the Pendulum has been changed more intuitively.
<BALANCING>
- The Blacksmith's Charging Tank skill has changed.
Charge to the enemy and damages and pushes away all enemies within 3.5m of around.
The damaged enemies slow down 50% for 4 seconds.
- Damage of the Charging Tank has been reduced by 12 per cent.
- Decreasing range of effect of Charging Tank : Dwarp Butt glyph has been increased from 0m to 1m.
- Decreasing damage increase ratio of Charging Tank : Wrecking Ball from 220% to 130%.
- The Vampire's Blood Barrier has been changed to have the same effect as the Knight's Parrying.
I'm thinking of changing the vampire's skill design later, so I corrected the most serious weaknesses at the moment first.
- Werewolf's Evasion Maneuver cool down decreased from 14 seconds to 12 seconds.
- Invincible time for Werewolf's Evasion Maneuver increased from 1.2 seconds to 2.0 seconds.
- Duration of the Blind Dust effect increased from 3 seconds to 5 seconds.
- Critical Damage Rate of weapon and relics has been slightly reduced.
- Triggering HP condition of the Ring of Berserk has increased from 30% to 40%.
- Increase of Pendulum's attack power decreased from 0.2% to 0.1%.
- Among the types of Unhinged release conditions, require value for the box opening has been reduced from 5 to 4.
<WORKING LIST>
- Improvement of Fear System: Planning
- Improvement of Vampire quest: Planning
- Blacksmith, Vampire balancing or redesign : Waiting
- Game Translation Tool: Waiting
- Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
<KNOWN ISSUES>
- Infinite loading while change area : Analysis in progress
- Door does not open after the end of a battle : Analysis in progress
- Unable to scroll map and drawing to pad
<NOTICE>
- Changed version name from Major.Minor.Fix to MMDD.YY.
Changed files in this update