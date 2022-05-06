 Skip to content

Nightfall Comes update for 6 May 2022

Version 0506.22 updated

Build 8690534

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<UPDATE>
  • Description of Retreat : Strategy glyph has been improved.
  • Problem that the figures of Shadow Claw Uniform relic was displayed 0 has been corrected.
  • Problem of in the statistics popup showing wrong the total damage and the damage received has been corrected.
  • Problem of not triggering Blind Dust and Feather Necklace relics due to Werewolfs' Evasion Maneuver has been fixed.
  • Description of the Pendulum has been changed more intuitively.
<BALANCING>
  • The Blacksmith's Charging Tank skill has changed.
    Charge to the enemy and damages and pushes away all enemies within 3.5m of around.
    The damaged enemies slow down 50% for 4 seconds.
  • Damage of the Charging Tank has been reduced by 12 per cent.
  • Decreasing range of effect of Charging Tank : Dwarp Butt glyph has been increased from 0m to 1m.
  • Decreasing damage increase ratio of Charging Tank : Wrecking Ball from 220% to 130%.
  • The Vampire's Blood Barrier has been changed to have the same effect as the Knight's Parrying.
    I'm thinking of changing the vampire's skill design later, so I corrected the most serious weaknesses at the moment first.
  • Werewolf's Evasion Maneuver cool down decreased from 14 seconds to 12 seconds.
  • Invincible time for Werewolf's Evasion Maneuver increased from 1.2 seconds to 2.0 seconds.
  • Duration of the Blind Dust effect increased from 3 seconds to 5 seconds.
  • Critical Damage Rate of weapon and relics has been slightly reduced.
  • Triggering HP condition of the Ring of Berserk has increased from 30% to 40%.
  • Increase of Pendulum's attack power decreased from 0.2% to 0.1%.
  • Among the types of Unhinged release conditions, require value for the box opening has been reduced from 5 to 4.
<WORKING LIST>
  • Improvement of Fear System: Planning
  • Improvement of Vampire quest: Planning
  • Blacksmith, Vampire balancing or redesign : Waiting
  • Game Translation Tool: Waiting
  • Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
<KNOWN ISSUES>
  • Infinite loading while change area : Analysis in progress
  • Door does not open after the end of a battle : Analysis in progress
  • Unable to scroll map and drawing to pad
<NOTICE>
  • Changed version name from Major.Minor.Fix to MMDD.YY.
