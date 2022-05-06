Features:
- The upgrade mechanism of unit item has been changed. Now, if you choose one upgrade, you cannot upgrade the other type in that game.
- Ogre monsters finally have their intended function, and can now stun units in an area and have a chance to destroy units' part items.
- Disposable Attachment Armor also added its intended functionality. Units can resist the stun effect while the effect is in effect. (Sorry I haven't been able to show the probability in the tooltip yet. It's 25%)
Improvements:
- Some monsters' descriptions have also been trimmed appropriately.
- Now, when the unit returns to its position, a UI has been added to make it easier to recognize.
- A description of the unit's status has now been added to the unit information window. It is now clearer what the icon above the unit's head means.
- The number of worker item in the Workshop was displayed as needed by the mill. Now, after starting the game, you do not have to check the number of people by going around the mills one by one.
Balance:
- <Capital Defense 2. Power fight> and <Capital Defense 3. Suppressive fire> has been rebalanced. All other stages will also be adjusted.
Fixed:
- Fixed the issue where the monster description displayed in the unit information window was cut off because it was too long.
- Fixed an untranslated text string in the wave information window. (Thanks for the report!)
- Fixed an issue where the combat power compared in the wave information window was not accurate. ːsteamsadː
- Fixed an issue where units joined in the middle of a battle could not find their target properly and were only doing their job.
I will be participating in the event next Thursday-Friday, so there may be little or no patch content.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update