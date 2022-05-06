Official 1.0.86 Update 2022-5-06

We are currently developing the archive function, and we are sorry for the bug related to the saving of blue currency.
- Fixed the bug that the teaching level clears the blue currency.
- Fixed the bug that the game currency is not saved when you pass the game.
- Fixed the bug that the currency is not saved when you die or quit in a dungeon.
- The bug of Orbital Mark has been fixed.
- The bug in the event room for producing equipment has been fixed|
The frequent refreshing of equipment due to the bug.
- Adjusted the location of the currency box in the boss room.
- Improved the life value of enemies on hardcore difficulty.
Fixing
1.Weapon properties screen stuck in the battle screen.
2.Shop Refresh Bug.
3. Bug caused by missile weapon switching.
Changed files in this update