Save the Llama update for 6 May 2022

Save the Llama Update v1.1

Save the Llama update for 6 May 2022

Save the Llama Update v1.1

Hello to all you brave llama defenders out there! We have a quick patch today with some fixes and balancing adjustments to make some of the very difficult scenarios a bit more manageable. Many of these bugs we wouldn't have been able to find and fix without the help of our players. Thanks to everyone who is out there saving llamas. Please email or message us in the Party Parrot Games discord channel if you encounter any bugs.

Changes

  • Fixed bug with abilities hotbar showing in pause game menu
  • Fixed bug with tower placement
  • Fixed ion cannon state not being saved and loaded
  • Re-balanced tower costs, perk costs, and starting level resources for very difficult levels
  • Windmill rotation corrected
  • UFO warp in easing
  • Escape will now cancel out tower placement
  • Add flashing perks button to make perk availability clear
  • Add reset perks button to make it easier to respec
  • Boss death animation added
  • Add bindings for + and - for speed controls
  • Fix bug with targeting display not refreshing with tab to cycle towers

