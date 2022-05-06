 Skip to content

Rogue Door Defense update for 6 May 2022

Version 0.2.6.0b is live!

Version 0.2.6.0b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The newest version 0.2.6.0b is available now!

  • New Beacon Towers!
  • Beacon Towers can be unlocked once you've beaten the level 20 boss
  • Basic Beacon Towers can be upgraded into Fury, Haste or Scope Beacons
  • New tactics for your maze as they boost nearby towers

  • 5 New Achievements!
  • Build a Fury Beacon
  • Build a Haste Beacon
  • Build a Scope Beacon
  • Beat the game on Rush Mode
  • Beat the game on Hardcore Rush Mode

Bugfixes and Changes

  • Range indicator for all towers added
  • Fixed some issues with enemy maze navigation
  • Health bars are activated on start
  • Fixed some achievement issues
  • Fixed some performance issues

A big thanks to the community! You gave alot of great feedback. I am working hard to make this game more fun. Alot of new content is in the works!

