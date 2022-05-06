Version 0.2.6.0b is live!

The newest version 0.2.6.0b is available now!
- New Beacon Towers!
- Beacon Towers can be unlocked once you've beaten the level 20 boss
- Basic Beacon Towers can be upgraded into Fury, Haste or Scope Beacons
- New tactics for your maze as they boost nearby towers
- 5 New Achievements!
- Build a Fury Beacon
- Build a Haste Beacon
- Build a Scope Beacon
- Beat the game on Rush Mode
- Beat the game on Hardcore Rush Mode
Bugfixes and Changes
- Range indicator for all towers added
- Fixed some issues with enemy maze navigation
- Health bars are activated on start
- Fixed some achievement issues
- Fixed some performance issues
A big thanks to the community! You gave alot of great feedback. I am working hard to make this game more fun. Alot of new content is in the works!
