Primitier update for 6 May 2022

v1.3.0 Tree Planting & Rubber

Primitier update for 6 May 2022

v1.3.0 Tree Planting & Rubber

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Tree planting (When fruits are sown on the ground, they grow to the same size as the original tree and bear fruits with a certain probability)
  • Rubber (Raw rubber can be obtained by damaging a rubber tree, and becomes rubber when combined with sulfur)
  • Multiple saves
  • Added a music for cold regions

Adjustments

  • Increased the burning speed (maximum temperature) of objects in contact with niter (the niter disappears when a certain amount of combustion is assisted)
  • Suppressed penetration of high-speed objects and beams
  • Changed the calculation formula for explosion damage
  • The size of naturally generated objects is now in 1 cm increments
  • Limited the ground and temperature on which each plant can grow
  • Increased the movement speed of the player in the air
  • Changed the material of the trunk of coniferous trees
  • Adjusted the density and durability of wood
  • Changed the composition ratio of gunpowder
  • Adjusted the range where slime detects food
  • Changed so that the durability of leaves is gradually restored
  • Changed so that the leaves wither as soon as they are removed from the trunk

Fixes
-Fixed a bug that heat was not transferred to the objects in contact

Note: The save data of the previous version can be inherited, but additional features are generated only in the unexplored area.

