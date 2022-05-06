v1.3.0 Tree Planting & Rubber

Features
- Tree planting (When fruits are sown on the ground, they grow to the same size as the original tree and bear fruits with a certain probability)
- Rubber (Raw rubber can be obtained by damaging a rubber tree, and becomes rubber when combined with sulfur)
- Multiple saves
- Added a music for cold regions
Adjustments
- Increased the burning speed (maximum temperature) of objects in contact with niter (the niter disappears when a certain amount of combustion is assisted)
- Suppressed penetration of high-speed objects and beams
- Changed the calculation formula for explosion damage
- The size of naturally generated objects is now in 1 cm increments
- Limited the ground and temperature on which each plant can grow
- Increased the movement speed of the player in the air
- Changed the material of the trunk of coniferous trees
- Adjusted the density and durability of wood
- Changed the composition ratio of gunpowder
- Adjusted the range where slime detects food
- Changed so that the durability of leaves is gradually restored
- Changed so that the leaves wither as soon as they are removed from the trunk
Fixes
-Fixed a bug that heat was not transferred to the objects in contact
Note: The save data of the previous version can be inherited, but additional features are generated only in the unexplored area.
