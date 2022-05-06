Patch notes v1.006

Patch 1.006 addresses some early feedback on game balance.
- Decreased the size of the player hitbox
- Increased the rate at which the Gunmachine recharges
- Increased player weapon firing speed
- Decreased the health of late game enemies, the Act 3 shielding enemy and Act 4 'boss rush' enemies in particular.
- Adjusted early level enemy movement speed
- Reduced the window for chaining dashes
- Increased the damage the Gunmachine does on bosses (This was originally greatly reduced so you couldn't walk into a boss fight, trigger the Gunmachine and trivialise the whole encounter)
Known issues:
- Final boss stuttering. This seems to be only on the first time that scene loads. A temporary fix for now is to reload the level.
- The Gunmachine sprite staying active when the Gunmachine ability has expired. This is difficult to reproduce. If this happens to you, please leave any info you have in the game's Discord channel:
https://discord.com/invite/DJWMdE4
Any other feedback or bug reporting is appreciated in the Discord channel. I'm a solo dev so these things will take more time than if the game was made by a full team of people. I appreciate your patience.
