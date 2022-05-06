v0.06 Update

- New desert map!
- Introducing mana! I'm going to test out a healing spell to begin with. You can heal a party member once every expedition. The mana only depletes if you hit someone. I can use mana in the future to replace the heal spell with something else through lobby perks and upgrades
- If you hit a player with your main weapon, the player drops coins if they have any
- Toned down the blood dripping
- 3 games + 1 boss per expedition for now
