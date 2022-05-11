Version 1.1.59 released as stable

Changes
- Significantly reduced the intensity of the red screen flash when the player character takes damage.
- Changed fish so they won't swim into inactive chunks. more
- Changed slowdown capsule and posion capsule icons to be matching in size. more
- Added email authentication to login GUIs.
Bugfixes
- Fixed that overwriting ItemRequestProxy item requests wasn't working properly in some cases when the same item was already requested. more
- Fixed that loading a mod with a corrupted image file would crash the whole game on Linux. more
- Fixed a crash with ghost overbuilding and script interactions. more
- Fixed that infinite technologies didn't respect ignore_tech_cost_multiplier. more
- Fixed that LuaEntity::belt_neighbours didn't work on ghosts. more
- Fixed an issue with item-with-inventory extending inventories and quickbars. more
- Fixed that a train stop helper would not draw when hovering inserters next to rails that were not straight connected to a train stop. more
- Fixed a crash when fast replacing electric pole marked to be deconstructed when there is another ghost pole on top of it. more
- Fixed a crash when creating a blueprint with connected electric pole while it has an upgrade target set to not electric pole. more
- Removed a NaN check when loading map. more
- Fixed a screenshot for save file preview would not account for a force of a player. more
- Removed duplicated frame in grenade and cluster grenade animation. more
- Fixed a map loading issue when changing mod dependencies and nothing else. more
- Fixed a crash when trying to perform some actions while in multiplayer. more
- Fixed rotating entities with non-symetric bounding boxes didn't work correctly. more
- Fixed that already built pipes to ground could show removal indicators for pipes they are bridging when selected.
- Fixed the runtime multiplayer settings GUI wouldn't fit on screen. more
- Fixed that inserters could be flipped in some cases when they weren't supposed to allow it. more
- Fixed that cliff deconstruction wasn't issued when the corrected cliff collision box overlapped with ghost entities. more
- Quickbar shortcuts to items in blueprint books can be used again. more
- Fixed grenade shadows.
- Fixed it was possible to put blueprint book indirectly into itself more
Scripting
- Added on_research_cancelled.
- Added on_player_reverse_selected_area.
