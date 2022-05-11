 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Factorio update for 11 May 2022

Version 1.1.59 released as stable

Share · View all patches · Build 8689920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Significantly reduced the intensity of the red screen flash when the player character takes damage.
  • Changed fish so they won't swim into inactive chunks. more
  • Changed slowdown capsule and posion capsule icons to be matching in size. more
  • Added email authentication to login GUIs.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed that overwriting ItemRequestProxy item requests wasn't working properly in some cases when the same item was already requested. more
  • Fixed that loading a mod with a corrupted image file would crash the whole game on Linux. more
  • Fixed a crash with ghost overbuilding and script interactions. more
  • Fixed that infinite technologies didn't respect ignore_tech_cost_multiplier. more
  • Fixed that LuaEntity::belt_neighbours didn't work on ghosts. more
  • Fixed an issue with item-with-inventory extending inventories and quickbars. more
  • Fixed that a train stop helper would not draw when hovering inserters next to rails that were not straight connected to a train stop. more
  • Fixed a crash when fast replacing electric pole marked to be deconstructed when there is another ghost pole on top of it. more
  • Fixed a crash when creating a blueprint with connected electric pole while it has an upgrade target set to not electric pole. more
  • Removed a NaN check when loading map. more
  • Fixed a screenshot for save file preview would not account for a force of a player. more
  • Removed duplicated frame in grenade and cluster grenade animation. more
  • Fixed a map loading issue when changing mod dependencies and nothing else. more
  • Fixed a crash when trying to perform some actions while in multiplayer. more
  • Fixed rotating entities with non-symetric bounding boxes didn't work correctly. more
  • Fixed that already built pipes to ground could show removal indicators for pipes they are bridging when selected.
  • Fixed the runtime multiplayer settings GUI wouldn't fit on screen. more
  • Fixed that inserters could be flipped in some cases when they weren't supposed to allow it. more
  • Fixed that cliff deconstruction wasn't issued when the corrected cliff collision box overlapped with ghost entities. more
  • Quickbar shortcuts to items in blueprint books can be used again. more
  • Fixed grenade shadows.
  • Fixed it was possible to put blueprint book indirectly into itself more

Scripting

  • Added on_research_cancelled.
  • Added on_player_reverse_selected_area.

Changed files in this update

Factorio Win64 Depot 427521
  • Loading history…
Factorio Linux64 Depot 427523
  • Loading history…
Factorio OSX Depot 427525
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.