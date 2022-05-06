Update notes for v1.1.4

== Important notice ==
2 new languages are now available, Korean and Brazilian-Portuguese. Everhood community has been doing great so far, helping us with new languages, custom battles, fan arts, bugs hunting, wiki pages, and feedback; We would like to take the opportunity to send you all a big thank you for this great collaborative effort.
other things patched:
- Added some invisible walls in the obstacle course.
- Some dialogues were adjusted in the waiting room.
- Some collisions enlarged in Prof Orange's room.
- The voice text in the dark forest in pacifist adjusted.
- Shopkeeper death screen effect fixed.
- Tooltip is changed to Tip.
- Minor localization issues in the main menu adjusted.
- Junkyard collisions adjusted.
- Lore text adjusted in Gold Pig's temple.
- Credits updated.
- Russian fan translation updated.
- Japanese translation updated.
- Korean and Brazilian-Portuguese added into the game.
