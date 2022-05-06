 Skip to content

Everhood update for 6 May 2022

Update notes for v1.1.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

== Important notice ==
2 new languages are now available, Korean and Brazilian-Portuguese. Everhood community has been doing great so far, helping us with new languages, custom battles, fan arts, bugs hunting, wiki pages, and feedback; We would like to take the opportunity to send you all a big thank you for this great collaborative effort.

other things patched:

  • Added some invisible walls in the obstacle course.
  • Some dialogues were adjusted in the waiting room.
  • Some collisions enlarged in Prof Orange's room.
  • The voice text in the dark forest in pacifist adjusted.
  • Shopkeeper death screen effect fixed.
  • Tooltip is changed to Tip.
  • Minor localization issues in the main menu adjusted.
  • Junkyard collisions adjusted.
  • Lore text adjusted in Gold Pig's temple.
  • Credits updated.
  • Russian fan translation updated.
  • Japanese translation updated.
  • Korean and Brazilian-Portuguese added into the game.

