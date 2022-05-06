Update 1.0.2

Correction
- Fixed a bug in the mini-game "Shooting Target" story mode that characters after 2P were not displayed during multiplayer.
Supported backward compatibility for achievements and stage clear difficulty
- Achievements have been changed to the final stage clear to make them easier to achieve.
- Achievements are backward-compatible, so that if you achieve an achievement on a higher difficulty level, you will also achieve it on a lower difficulty level.
- Changed to open the highest difficulty level from the beginning.
- If a stage is cleared on a higher difficulty level, it is also cleared on a lower difficulty level.
- Stage clear status is updated on loading even with saved data during play
Display of Operation Guide
- Guide to hide the menu in the pause menu during the stage is now displayed.
- Menu switching guide is now displayed on the mission selection screen.
Those who wish to play for a longer period of time can start on Normal and work their way up, or they can challenge the highest difficulty level and complete the achievements efficiently.
Pause the game by pausing during a stage and hide the menu to make it easier to take screenshots of decisive scenes. Please enjoy it together with the screen effects in the options menu.
Changed files in this update