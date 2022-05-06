- More tweaks to the Queen Evil Eye boss (Slowed her down a bit and she will always do a throw projectiles attack following a smash move)
- Fixed the broken Transition from Mechanical Fort to Color Caverns
- Fixed the music not changing when going from Acid Dungeon to Undergrounds
- Fixed the bug where the walking animation would glitch out on cogs
- Fixed a bug where you would fly through the Fire Bounce blocks (and them not exploding)
- Fixed the two 'Wall-Bounce' indicators in Acid Dungeon showing an old graphic
Lone Fungus update for 6 May 2022
0.3.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update