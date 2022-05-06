 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 6 May 2022

0.3.2.3

Build 8689730

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More tweaks to the Queen Evil Eye boss (Slowed her down a bit and she will always do a throw projectiles attack following a smash move)
  • Fixed the broken Transition from Mechanical Fort to Color Caverns
  • Fixed the music not changing when going from Acid Dungeon to Undergrounds
  • Fixed the bug where the walking animation would glitch out on cogs
  • Fixed a bug where you would fly through the Fire Bounce blocks (and them not exploding)
  • Fixed the two 'Wall-Bounce' indicators in Acid Dungeon showing an old graphic
