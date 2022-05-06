 Skip to content

Sword of the Stars: The Pit 2 update for 6 May 2022

Update changelog for 1.0.16f hotfix.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have been posting changelogs to The Pit 2 Community Hub, as well as in announcement posts for big updates, but we undervalued posting hotfixes this way - going forward, we're going to make more use of the small update announcement system.

Have fun! Send us your feedback!

Added

  • Weapon Vault - What's inside? Something good, you hope!
  • Dynamic corpse drop AKA The Last Guy feature. When a character class dies, it will be somewhere waiting to be found in the next run.
  • Additional inventory tool tip info.
  • Mini-map and Inventory opacity can be changed in Game Options.
  • Hot-key to change attack mode (SHIFT F changes between burst fire or single shot).
  • Tool-tip delay added (Can be adjusted in Game Options).
  • Inventory items of the same size will swap locations when one is drag-and-dropped onto another.
  • Extra quick slots can be added to HUD (maximum of 6).
  • Number of quick slots in HUD can be set in Game Options.
  • Medical quick slot can be turned on and off in Game Options. This slot is in addition to the 1-6 regular quick slots - it auto-populates with medical items, but you can drag-and-drop your preference as well.

Changed

  • Chamfered corner collision for better visibilty checking. Google it. The producer had to and now he's sulking.
  • XP tool-tip gives more information.
  • Recipe item tool-tips display amount of item in inventory.
  • Combat log set to scrollable and no long automatically clears.
  • Quick slots now have more visual tweaks (moved item goes translucent to see what it's replacing better and slot highlights).

Fixed

  • Good Patient ability's modifier now applied correctly.
  • Reloaded prop health bug causing invincible props fixed.
  • Disarm trap bug fixed - previous blocking line-of-sight issue had disabled interact collision.
  • Screen transition visual bug fixed.
  • ESC key from SotSdex bug fixed.
  • Loot dropping below floor no longer occurs.
  • Bullet count bug fixed.
