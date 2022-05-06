 Skip to content

Light update for 6 May 2022

《LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl》V0.95 upgrade note

Last edited by Wendy

1.Fixed bug where spiders wouldn't patrol
2.Fix the bug that will cause the little girl to get stuck
3.Fix camera pass wall

Daylight Studio Team

