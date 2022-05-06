Friday update #2

Version 1.9.4 is online. This update is mostly focused on translation features and bug fixes:
- Object placeholders in heat/dust/noise view are now connected, so you can see object shapes when you press H, D or N
- Normalized volume for music
- New text layout engine that supports mixing Latin and non-Latin scripts which allows better support for Far-East character sets
- Support for Lao language text layout
- Fixed game closing when you click the Bigosaur logo in main menu
- Fixed layout bugs with larger text on real estate market screen
- Fixed bug there word Lax wasn't translated into any language
- Added safe-mode option to launch the game if you misconfigure graphics settings or select a language you don't understand
- Updated various translations
Short-term roadmap:
The next update will focus on adding missing sound effects and after that I plan to add new game features like the "free play" mode.
Changed files in this update