Crypto Miner Tycoon Simulator update for 6 May 2022

Friday update #2

Version 1.9.4 is online. This update is mostly focused on translation features and bug fixes:

  • Object placeholders in heat/dust/noise view are now connected, so you can see object shapes when you press H, D or N
  • Normalized volume for music
  • New text layout engine that supports mixing Latin and non-Latin scripts which allows better support for Far-East character sets
  • Support for Lao language text layout
  • Fixed game closing when you click the Bigosaur logo in main menu
  • Fixed layout bugs with larger text on real estate market screen
  • Fixed bug there word Lax wasn't translated into any language
  • Added safe-mode option to launch the game if you misconfigure graphics settings or select a language you don't understand
  • Updated various translations

Short-term roadmap:

The next update will focus on adding missing sound effects and after that I plan to add new game features like the "free play" mode.

