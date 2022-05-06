- Improved the reliability of the synchronized peripherals implementation. Device connection and script upload issues have been fixed. The script synchronization has also been improved by updating the sync latency frequently.
- The locked menu position now gets updated when the player orientation is recentered. This means the locked position is relative to your currently centered orientation, rather than the world position.
- The "Drag Rotation" keybinding now uses the motion controller rotation instead of your head orientation to drag the video. If you prefer to use your head orientation, there is a "Drag Rotation With Head" toggle in the user settings.
- Added a "Auto Play After Delete" toggle in the user settings that controls whether a video is automatically played after the currently opened file is deleted.
- Fixed an issue with web streaming API sort order switching to "Date Added" rather than "List".
HereSphere VR Video Player update for 6 May 2022
Update for Beta Branch 5/6/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
