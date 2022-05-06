Sea of Dreams Update 2 - May 2022

Hello Everyone,
Today we are releasing a small update for Sea of Dreams. We are working ons fixing some minor bugs and adding Razer Chroma support.
- Added support for Razer Chroma (keyboard and Windows only).
- Fixed movement key change in options menu not applying to menu navigation. Now yes.
- Fixed a bug that prevented closing the "document" menu after escaping.
- Fixed black background in pause menu, on save, not taking up the whole screen.
- Fixed English term 'rudder' to 'Ship's wheel'.
- Added sound and dialogue after turning the power back.
Have fun!
Changed files in this update