Idle Spiral update for 6 May 2022

v 1.1.1

Build 8689296

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed : Display for total rewards in Battle Spiral is wrong
  • Fixed : Display for Spiral Equation
  • Fixed : Show Max level for prestige upgrades
  • Fixed : P upgrades automation doesnt't work
  • Fixed : some achievements requirement are wrong
  • Changed : The game settings for culture environment is fixed to "en-us" so that some numbers doesn't go annoyed notation (like 5% was displayed like 5,000%)
  • Fixed : Rewards for T12 and T13 were swapped
  • Balanced : make later challelnges and enemies much more difficult and stronger
