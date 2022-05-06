- Fixed : Display for total rewards in Battle Spiral is wrong
- Fixed : Display for Spiral Equation
- Fixed : Show Max level for prestige upgrades
- Fixed : P upgrades automation doesnt't work
- Fixed : some achievements requirement are wrong
- Changed : The game settings for culture environment is fixed to "en-us" so that some numbers doesn't go annoyed notation (like 5% was displayed like 5,000%)
- Fixed : Rewards for T12 and T13 were swapped
- Balanced : make later challelnges and enemies much more difficult and stronger
Idle Spiral update for 6 May 2022
v 1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update