0.09 Update!

Hi everyone!
This is quite a big update, removing lots of old stuff and adding new systems or laying the groundwork for future new systems.
The game now very much resembles its future permanent state as far as the levels are concerned.
I expect bugs! please let me know on Discord if you encounter any :)
Full Change-Log:
- Parts are now randomized and distributed based on the environment type of the level
- Dungeon level is increased properly when defeating a boss encounter
- Desert Zone sprites are reworked a bit
- Environment Blockers (collisions) are reworked a bit to make more sense
- Enemies now animate when getting damage to increase visual feedback for when exactly they are getting hit
- Enemies now have a specially colored particle emitter when they receive an elemental damage to make it more obvious when they are "burning" or "electrocuted"
- Mana palettes now spawn across the level instead of only in the center
- Extended saving system to include the dungeon, now you can exit inside the dungeon and things like your world position, weather you collected the treasure/defeated the enemies, and all previously collected (but not claimed yet) parts are preserved until you exit the dungeon proper
- New encounter mechanics are added to allow you to choose the difficulty, if you pick harder encounters you will gain a modifier (based on the level of the dungeon), or easier but next couple of treasure chests will be empty.
- Crystal gain is added based on the dungeon level
- Fixed shader that made the enemies flicker
- Fixed Melee enemies to actually damage the player
- Added new GUI/UI assets to increase clarity of the new systems
Known Issues:
- Sometimes your magic spells configuration is not saved if you are exiting immediately after setting it up
- End Dungeon Celebration doesn't show dungeon level or bosses defeated yet (shows ? instead)
- Dungeon environment doesn't always change when defeating a boss and continuing to "Go Forward" in the portals
Changed files in this update