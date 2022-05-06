[Ver 0.1.05060] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Requested that everyone in the room be hit by the skill "All Slash".
- Fixed a bug in the area of effect of the skill "Dark Slash".
- Fixed the number of arrows produced by the skill "Create Arrows".
- Fixed the activation conditions for the skill "Amaterasu"
- Fixed a progress stop bug when removing items from the warehouse.
- Changed text when a player is able to send a friend to the village.
- Fixed the calculation method of MP recovery.
- Fixed a bug when eating "Mold Bread".
Changed files in this update