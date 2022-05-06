 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 6 May 2022

[Ver 0.1.05060] Update Info

Share · View all patches · Build 8688714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Requested that everyone in the room be hit by the skill "All Slash".
  • Fixed a bug in the area of effect of the skill "Dark Slash".
  • Fixed the number of arrows produced by the skill "Create Arrows".
  • Fixed the activation conditions for the skill "Amaterasu"
  • Fixed a progress stop bug when removing items from the warehouse.
  • Changed text when a player is able to send a friend to the village.
  • Fixed the calculation method of MP recovery.
  • Fixed a bug when eating "Mold Bread".
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.